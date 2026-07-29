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Help Heather and Rocky Dawg Build a Tiny Home

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byHEATHER LONG

Fundraiser funds will be received by HEATHER LONG

Help Heather and Rocky Dawg Build a Tiny Home

My name is Heather I will be 55 in July. I enjoy working, and I'm used to working hard for what I want. I have worked in restaurants, retail, real estate, fine jewelry and fine art sales, trained dogs, worked on farms, cleaned and provided house sitting services.Recently, I completed a digital product on security awareness for remote workers. I take pride in what I do.


So why am I broke at 55? Because I spent years caring for my fiance, Joshua, when he got sick on Maui. He died at 31. I don't regret staying-i love him- but it left me with nothing. I became an expert at surviving on almost nothing a long time ago, trying to help the person I love.


About two years after Joshua's death, I moved to Georgia to help my mother.But after three years of helping her and my stepfather, he tried to evict me. That left me in a horrible situation--unstable housing and scrambling to survive again.


Then came the toxic roommates, threatening landlords, and fake leases. I have moved four times in the last year.(Two moves including where I am blessed to be now-- temporary) I avoided eviction until May which took a lot of effort and stress. I struggle with exhaustion because this instability has gone on so long.


Just when I hit rock bottom, another friend I met on a trail we love to hike, helped me out of another impossible living situation. His generosity is another reminder there are people care for me.


I lost my job in March and even though I have continuously looked, so far nothing. One temp agency mentioned a job in "Mansville" at a warehouse called "Beaver's" and then could not provide exact hours. There unbelievably is a "Mansville" and a warehouse named "Beaver's" in this day and age. Lol.


I'm raising the money to build a tiny house I have always wanted. A small, sustainable, and peaceful place where I don't have to deal with obnoxious people. Landlords and/or roommates who continuously threaten me and make life unnecessarily more stressful as my parents did.(After I bend over backwards to help them) A place where my dog, Rocky can relax and I can finally breathe as well as feel I am in a safe space.


Part of this money will also go to repay friends who have lent me money to help me survive. I believe in keeping my word, and I want to honor their trust.


I hate asking for money. But, I have learned it's okay to need a hand up. I'm ready as well as willing to work. I just need some peace of mind. It has been so many years since I have had anything resembling stability.


"For I am like a flourishing olive 🫒 🕊️ tree in the house of God. I trust in God's faithful love forever and ever." -Psalm 52:8


If you can donate thank you so much! If you can not please share this campaign. Every share matters!


With Hope Love 💟 & Honesty,

Heather & Rocky Dawg🐾




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