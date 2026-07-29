Help heal John

John Maverick is now 9 years old and has dealt with multiple concerning health issues since he was little. We have been stuck on the medical hamster wheel for too long now with no real answers or solutions for him.





John suffers from a lengthy list of food and environmental allergies, some life threatening that we carry an epi-pen for. John also has asthma and serious skin issues that we’ve had to be on antibiotics for multiple times. His first IgE that was checked at the age of 5 resulted in over 9,000 IU/mL……a normal result for a child that age is 60 IU/mL. His pulmonologist said that is by far the highest IgE she has seen in her career and she’s been doing this for a long time. John’s poor body is chronically having a massive inflammatory response.





We have seen countless doctors, tried multiple medications most of which did nothing but cause rough side effects for John, only to still have no answers. We have finally found a team of specialists located in Colorado that seem truly motivated to help John heal. Being in Florida they are out of network with our insurance.





As John’s mom I would do absolutely anything for him! I hate asking for help and usually don’t but I’m stepping out of my comfort zone for John because he NEEDS this. The $2,000 we are attempting to raise would cover all of John’s labs as well as the follow up appointments he would require.





If you have any questions or would like more information about John please don’t hesitate to ask. Thank you doesn’t feel like enough but truly….Thank you so much. No amount is too small in reaching this goal. When they said it takes a village, they weren’t kidding. Thanks for being our village. ❤️





*UPDATE* 6/26/26

I just want to say a HUGE thank you to our family, friends and even our wonderful neighbors! We had several donate here to his campaign, others wrote checks or gave cash. I believe in full transparency regarding the cost we are spending. I’m happy to send anyone receipt copies as I’m having a hard time figuring out how to upload them here.





Tuesday May 19, 2026 $425 for his initial consult with the team





Thursday May 28, 2026 $1,350.13

-this covered all of John’s labs including 23 blood tests, stool sample GI mapping, and urine.





June 23, 2026 $503.21

-this covered another one hour consult with his team to go over his labs and 7 different supplements/prescription's.





Our total raised on here after they took their fees was $1,088.26. We had family and neighbors contribute another $1,000 through private donations.





His total cost of treatment so far has cost $2,278.34





We truly would not have been able to do this without everyone. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. We will continue to have more appointments for John, they range from $169-$229 depending on the length of the appointment. He will continue to need more meds and supplements as well. I’m going to leave his campaign open if anyone wants to help with his ongoing needs.





Im so relieved to finally have some answers for John and a good treatment plan going forward. These next few months will be challenging on him through his detox period but we’ll get him there.