GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help heal John

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$1,220 USD

Fundraiser created byMegan Anderson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Megan Anderson

Help heal John

John Maverick is now 9 years old and has dealt with multiple concerning health issues since he was little. We have been stuck on the medical hamster wheel for too long now with no real answers or solutions for him.


John suffers from a lengthy list of food and environmental allergies, some life threatening that we carry an epi-pen for. John also has asthma and serious skin issues that we’ve had to be on antibiotics for multiple times. His first IgE that was checked at the age of 5 resulted in over 9,000 IU/mL……a normal result for a child that age is 60 IU/mL. His pulmonologist said that is by far the highest IgE she has seen in her career and she’s been doing this for a long time. John’s poor body is chronically having a massive inflammatory response.


We have seen countless doctors, tried multiple medications most of which did nothing but cause rough side effects for John, only to still have no answers. We have finally found a team of specialists located in Colorado that seem truly motivated to help John heal. Being in Florida they are out of network with our insurance.


As John’s mom I would do absolutely anything for him! I hate asking for help and usually don’t but I’m stepping out of my comfort zone for John because he NEEDS this. The $2,000 we are attempting to raise would cover all of John’s labs as well as the follow up appointments he would require.


If you have any questions or would like more information about John please don’t hesitate to ask. Thank you doesn’t feel like enough but truly….Thank you so much. No amount is too small in reaching this goal. When they said it takes a village, they weren’t kidding. Thanks for being our village. ❤️


*UPDATE* 6/26/26

I just want to say a HUGE thank you to our family, friends and even our wonderful neighbors! We had several donate here to his campaign, others wrote checks or gave cash. I believe in full transparency regarding the cost we are spending. I’m happy to send anyone receipt copies as I’m having a hard time figuring out how to upload them here.


Tuesday May 19, 2026 $425 for his initial consult with the team


Thursday May 28, 2026 $1,350.13

-this covered all of John’s labs including 23 blood tests, stool sample GI mapping, and urine.


June 23, 2026 $503.21

-this covered another one hour consult with his team to go over his labs and 7 different supplements/prescription's.


Our total raised on here after they took their fees was $1,088.26. We had family and neighbors contribute another $1,000 through private donations.


His total cost of treatment so far has cost $2,278.34


We truly would not have been able to do this without everyone. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. We will continue to have more appointments for John, they range from $169-$229 depending on the length of the appointment. He will continue to need more meds and supplements as well. I’m going to leave his campaign open if anyone wants to help with his ongoing needs.


Im so relieved to finally have some answers for John and a good treatment plan going forward. These next few months will be challenging on him through his detox period but we’ll get him there.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve