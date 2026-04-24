Help heal hearts and share smiles

I'm on a mission with God himself to heal this world from all that ails it. Right now, the devil has created a prison for me by taking away my ability to go where the Lord needs me, and I need your help escaping.

​To break free the chains of oppression and get on the path to where I'm needed. I am raising $50,000 to help cover the essential costs of travel, lodging, meals, and logistics. This fund will give me the freedom and security to travel safely to the communities and people who need upliftment the most.



