Help heal baby Grays heart

On May 19th I took my male Great Dane to be neutered. The vets office called me not even a hour later. I needed to come pick up my big boy because they found a heart condition and couldn't put him under anesthesia. He needed to see a cardiologist and soon. I've never had a dog with a serious condition but I don't have the money to take him in and have tests run. They marked him urgent. Baby Gray 🩶 is a gentle giant. He's never met an animal he didn't like. Another dog, cats, squirrels, he loves them all. He's a lover not a fighter. He runs from confrontation. Full name Grayson Elizabeth Knox. My daughter named him😏 When he was little he was bitten by a copper head a few times in his back leg. He swelled up from his legs to his chest. He slept in my lap until he got better and then after. He's a 160 lb boy of pure joy. He's always happy and he's 3 years old and loves to play. He's such a smart boy and loves momma's attention. He still thinks he's a lap dog and I don't have the heart to tell him different. He'll sit in my lap and love on me and roll around. The next day I feel like I've been in a cage match but I wouldn't trade his love for anything in the world. Look at this beautiful baby boy full of love and joy. Please find it in your heart to help my guy. We need to address the problem and get it under control. Thank you so much for your help, this baby's life depends on it