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Help HartFelt Expand Access to All

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$45 USD

Fundraiser created byNatasha Chapman

Fundraiser funds will be received by Hartfelt Transportation

Help HartFelt Expand Access to All


Transportation Is Freedom


Help HartFelt Transportation Purchase a Wheelchair-Accessible Van


My name is Natasha Chapman, and I am the owner of HartFelt Transportation LLC, a local transportation company serving Hinesville, Liberty County, and surrounding communities.

HartFelt was built on a simple belief: everyone deserves safe, reliable, and compassionate transportation. Every day, I transport seniors, veterans, dialysis patients, students, and community members to work, medical appointments, grocery stores, pharmacies, and other essential destinations.

Over the last several months, I have seen a growing need for wheelchair-accessible transportation in our community. Too many individuals who rely on wheelchairs struggle to find dependable transportation for medical appointments, treatments, and everyday needs. Some face long wait times, limited options, or no transportation at all.

That is why I am launching this fundraiser.

My goal is to raise $15,000 to help purchase a wheelchair-accessible van equipped with a wheelchair lift. This vehicle will allow HartFelt Transportation to safely serve individuals with mobility challenges and expand transportation options for those who need them most.

Transportation is more than getting from one place to another.

It is a dialysis patient making it to a life-saving treatment.

It is a veteran getting to a medical appointment.

It is a senior maintaining independence.

It is a person with a disability having access to their community, healthcare, and everyday life.

Every donation, no matter the amount, helps move this vision forward.

If you are unable to donate, you can still help by sharing this fundraiser with family, friends, churches, businesses, and community organizations.

Thank you for believing in HartFelt Transportation and the people we serve. Together, we can help ensure that transportation remains accessible, dependable, and available to everyone.

With gratitude,


Natasha Chapman

Owner, HartFelt Transportation LLC


More Than a Ride — It's HeartFelt

I would pair this with a photo of you beside your current van and a headline such as:

❤️ Transportation Is Freedom: Help HartFelt Purchase a Wheelchair-Accessible Van ❤️


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