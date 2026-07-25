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Help Harper Beat Lymphoma!

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAmaani Lyle

Fundraiser funds will be received by Amaani Lyle

Help Harper Beat Lymphoma!

I humbly ask the kind souls here for help with my sonny boy and Emotional Support Animal Harper Austen Pittsburgh Lyle.


On April 22, after a couple long nights at the vet emergency room for what we thought was just another bout of inflammatory bowel disease … we learned the root of his sudden lethargy and appetite loss. 


Harper was diagnosed with intermediate grade lymphoma, an aggressive cancer that, though dire if untreated has a surprisingly promising prognosis with chemotherapy and steroid treatment. 


On April 30, Harper became the newest patient at a specialty clinic, the Veterinary Cancer Group Los Angeles, where his oncologist and I decided to go with the most robust defense, CHOP, or cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone.


I almost didn’t ask for help as I pondered the difference between life and quality of life. 


These last two weeks have been filled with sleepless nights, syringe hydration, IV fluids, spoon feeding and watching hours of bird videos together. 


On the way to the ER where he spent two nights on a feeding tube, he stared at me as though to say goodbye and my heart just sank. I cried in the shower, the hospital, the taxi, anywhere. And futile guilt followed me everywhere - “What if I fed him more pumpkin purée and cat grass? What if I’d taken him for a checkup every six months? How do I make him understand his fate isn’t his fault and that I didn’t abandon him when visiting hours ended?” 


But hope springs eternal.


On my birthday, May 7, I received the most amazing gift of all: after a 9am chemotherapy treatment for Harpo, his second of about 12, my visiting friends and I learned our guy is improving each day!


His lab work numbers improved significantly, his kitten-like personality and appetite are steadily returning, and his prognosis is great! 


A doctor once told me medicine can often be more an art than a science. And though nothing is ever guaranteed in humans or animals - Harper can possibly live another 1 to 2 years with the same vitality and wide-eyed sense of adventure we’ve all grown to adore. 


From the adoption center in Pittsburgh 

to home in Virginia, to the California coast, Joshua Tree, Mexico and beyond Harper’s been my faithful companion. 


The most important factors in his recovery have been love and home … but time makes everything else possible. His chemo costs have far surpassed my pet insurance limit, so even a small donation will make a difference. Any remaining funds will go to various animal cancer charities. 


Thank you for reading this far and helping him fight the good fight. 


Harpo and I send our love and gratitude to all. 




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