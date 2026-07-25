Help Hannah Recover After Being Shot 6 Times

On October 15, 2025 my life changed forever. I was held against my will, at gunpoint, for several hours. During this time, I was tortured, put down, spit on, pistol whipped, burnt with lighters, glass was broken over my head….. the list goes on. After several hours (which felt like years) of enduring this torture — I was shot 6 times. Once in my left shoulder causing severe nerve damage. Once in my left hand leaving me with 2 amputated finger tips. Once in my left leg — shattering my patella, resulting in a full metal knee replacement. And 3 times in my abdomen. During emergency surgery, doctors had to remove 1/4 of my stomach — leaving me with 35 staples from the top of my abdomen, to the bottom. Since that night, I have undergone many many surgeries and continue to face lifelong physical, mental and emotional challenges. Recovery has been extremely difficult and very emotional. Simple things that normal people take for granted — using my hand, walking without pain or having to wear a brace, or being able to keep up with daily responsibilities, are now constant battles.

The trauma from what has happened has also took a HUGE toll on my mental health. I can no longer go in public with to many people or be around big crowds cause loud noises give me flashbacks… I have nightmares so often I’m scared to sleep most nights… I struggle with accepting the seriousness of my injuries so I pretend I’m okay… But through all of this, my kids are the reason I wake up everyday, determined to keep pushing forward so I can build a better life for them. But unfortunately, because of the seriousness of my injuries and ongoing recovery, I am unable to work at this time — which is why I’ve created this fundraiser, to try and help take some financial stress off my shoulders. Medical bills, therapy, surgeries, and everyday living expenses continue to pile up while I focus on healing. I’m also working extra hard to rebuild my life by pursuing my dream of becoming a UGC creator, hoping to eventually create a stable future for my family.

This fundraiser will help support:

ongoing medical bills/surgeries therapy counseling daily living expenses (rent, groceries, gas for my car, etc)

• support for my mom and kids

If you are able to donate, share, or even say a prayer, it would mean the world to not only myself, but my kids as well. Every bit of support helps me keep moving forward. Thank you for believing in me and standing by my family during the hardest chapter of our lives.





With love and gratitude,

Hannah Kelley



