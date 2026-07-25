Help Hank Heal: Surgery and Recovery After Being H

Help Hank Heal: Surgery and Recovery After Being Hit by a Car

Our sweet Hank was recently hit by a car, and our hearts are broken seeing him in pain. As a result of the accident, Hank's hip has come out of its socket and requires surgery to put it back in place. Without this procedure, he will continue to suffer and won't be able to recover properly.

In addition to the surgery, Hank will need medication and follow-up care to help him heal and regain his strength. The total cost for his surgery, medications, and aftercare is $1,000.00.

We are asking for help from our friends, family, and anyone who is able to give. No donation is too small, and if you're unable to contribute financially, sharing Hank's story would mean the world to us.

Hank is a beloved member of our family, and we are doing everything we can to give him the care he needs. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, prayers, and support during this difficult time.

Goal: $1,000.00

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for helping Hank get the treatment he needs and the chance to make a full recovery. ❤️🐾