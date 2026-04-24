Help Hala And Here Family

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﻿Every day, Hala does her utmost to provide food, shelter, and care for her children, but the challenges are overwhelming without support. The children are growing up in an environment where even the simplest necessities, warm meals, safe shelter, and basic medical care, are uncertain.

Funds raised will go directly to helping cover essential needs such as food, shelter, clothing, and medical care, giving these children a chance at a more secure and hopeful future. Your support can make a tangible difference in their daily lives.

Even a small donation today can help these children feel safer, fed, and cared for tonight.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your generosity and compassion





The direct beneficiary of this campaign is my relative, Hala Dawoud, and her children. All funds raised through this fundraiser will go directly to support them in rebuilding their lives, securing a safe place to live, and covering their essential daily needs after losing everything. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, and support during this incredibly difficult time.



























































