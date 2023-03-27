Help Habib Yakubu Get Off the Streets in Lagos

Habib Yakubu is twenty-six. He was born in December 1999. He is from Maiyama Local Government Area in Kebbi State, Nigeria. Right now he is in Lagos and he has been living on the street.





He has a severely swollen arm that has taken over his life. I am not a doctor. This fund is to get him off the street, keep him housed and fed, and get that arm seen by a hospital so we know what it will take.





I contacted Mercy Ships while they were in Ghana. They could not take him. They only work in the country they are in. The help has to happen in Nigeria.





Habib is Muslim. That does not change this. I am in contact with him. I told him I will not abandon him.





I live in the United States. Donations come here, then I send them for his care. I will update this page when money reaches him and what it paid for.





The goal is five thousand dollars for this first emergency. If a hospital later gives a real treatment cost, I will raise the goal and show the quote.





Pray. Then give.