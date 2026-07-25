Help Gunner Get Pain-Free and Enjoy Life!

Hi everyone, my name is Leslie Boyd and I am reaching out for help to save our beloved Doberman, Gunner.

Gunner was born without a ball & socket in his hip. We were gifted this precious baby at 9 weeks old. This condition causes him constant pain and makes it difficult to run, walk, & jump.

Gunner is now 4 years old and has become my disabled veteran husband’s emotional support dog. Gunner can detect when my husband is having a seizure and will alert me to wake up during the night. Gunner is very smart as he can unlock and open doors, he is working on closing those doors.

Gunner has brought so much joy to my husband again and he deserves a normal, pain-free life, our veterinary specialist has recommended a Total Hip Replacement. While this is a complex and life-changing procedure, the success rate for dogs is incredibly high especially since Gunner is still young.

However, the cost of the surgery, diagnostics, and required post-operative care is overwhelming. The total estimate for the procedure and follow-ups ranges between $10k to $20k. Since this was a pre-existing condition unfortunately we could not attain pet insurance coverage for him. We are on a fixed income and we cannot manage these unexpected costs on our own. He will have surgery at Texas A&M but even though it is a teaching hospital, there are a lot of costs including travel expenses (we live near waxahachie, TX), our veterinarian explained he will need extensive physical therapy but we are hoping we can either do in home care or close by. Gunner does not like to ride in the car anymore due to the pain. Being his weight is 104lbs he is a big boy to lift in a vehicle.

We really hate to do this but we are humbly asking for donations to help cover Gunner’s surgery and rehabilitation. No amount is too small, and every single dollar brings him one step closer to walking, running, and playing pain-free. If you cannot donate, sharing this page with your friends and family would mean the world to us.

Thank you so much for your generosity, compassion, and support!

Jay, Leslie & Gunner Boyd



