Help Greg Prepare for Kidney Transplant

Our nephew, cousin, and friend Greg Wilson has polycystic kidney disease. Both of his kidneys are about the size of footballs, weighing between 7 and 10 pounds each. He's currently going to dialysis three days a week and works the other three days when he's able. Sundays are the Lord's, so he worships on those days.





Greg desperately needs a kidney transplant, and his daughter Cheyenne is a match, praise God. Before the transplant can happen, he needs surgery to have his diseased, nonfunctional kidneys removed. During his recovery from this surgery and then during the transplant process itself, he won't be able to work and will have no income.





Your support would mean so much as he prepares for this life-changing surgery and transplant. Your generous donations and prayers are greatly appreciated.