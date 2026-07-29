Help Granger get his surgery he needs

My friend chastity desperately needs our help to save her beautiful pup granger. He apparently swallowed some wire along with some plastic that has got stuck in his intestines and is protruding through his intestines. The surgery is going to be around two thousand dollars. If you could please help my friend she is a hard working nurse just trying to make ends meet and coming home to her little buddy Granger is the highlight of her day. Anything you can do would be greatly appreciated.