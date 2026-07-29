GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Grandma's Spirit Rebound - Donate Today!

Goal$1,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created bySunny Nichols

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sunny Nichols

Help Grandma's Spirit Rebound - Donate Today!

I remember the first time Grandma cooked dinner for us, a feast that lasted hours and left us stuffed but eager to try every dish she laid before us. Her cooking was more than just food; it was love wrapped in doughnuts and nestled into pot pie crusts. But now, things have changed—she's not eating like she used to.

It started with a loss of appetite, then came the weight loss that no one wanted to talk about but everyone noticed. Grandma tried to hide her struggle; it wasn’t until I saw her struggling to open jars in her own kitchen that something clicked. This was more than just not feeling hungry—this was life-altering for her.

She needs groceries, simple things like eggs and bread, staples she used to prepare meals for all of us at the family gatherings. These days, even preparing a meal seems overwhelming; every day is a battle against fatigue and lack of interest in food. But we can’t let this go on. Grandma deserves more than just surviving each day—she should thrive in her golden years.

That’s where you come in. Your support isn’t just about providing groceries; it’s about reclaiming the vibrant, loving woman she once was and giving her a reason to smile again. It's about showing that there are still good people out there who care deeply for others. Every meal counts because each bite is a victory against this new challenge.

I hope you see yourself in Grandma—or perhaps someone close to you or even just within your community. This campaign isn’t just about groceries; it's about the everyday battles that many of us face when we least expect them, and how kindness can turn every struggle into something manageable.

Let’s bring back some joy on her plate together. Let’s help Grandma stand up to this challenge with strength from our community standing behind her. Your donation is more than just money; it's a vote of confidence in the power of human compassion. Thank you for being here, and thank you in advance for whatever support you can offer—it means the world to us all.

God bless you as you consider how you might help. Remember: every little bit counts when we stand together. 🍳💕

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $490 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,550 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve