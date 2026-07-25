Help Grandma rebuild after the fire

Grandma Judi is 80 years old and is still working full time to make ends meet running her pub in a small upper Michigan town. Her daughter Laura lives with her to help offset living expenses and to keep her company. On Memorial Day evening, a fire broke out at their home. While not everything inside the house was destroyed, the house is considered a total loss. After this tragedy, grandma informed the family that she did not have the house insured. We as a family wish to help as much as we can, but we cannot help with giving her a whole new home. We appreciate any support from those who want to help them rebuild.