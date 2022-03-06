Help Grandma Lilian Walk Again After a Stroke





Our beloved mother, Lilian Ramos, and cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren, recently suffered a massive strokethat has changed her life in an instant. The stroke has left her paralyzed on her right side, and she now faces a long and challenging journey toward recovery.

Lilian is a devoted Christian whose life has been centered on faith, compassion, and serving others. Whether through prayer, encouragement, or lending a helping hand, she has always put the needs of others before her own. Now, she is the one in need of help.

Her loving husband, Rafael Ramos, is 79 years old and courageously serves as her primary caregiver despite facing his own health challenges, including heart problems and a painful knee condition. Together, they are doing everything they can, but they cannot carry this burden alone.

We are raising funds to help cover the costs of physical therapy, home health care, medical equipment, and other expenses that will give Lilian the best possible chance to regain her independence and improve her quality of life.

Every donation, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference. If you're unable to give financially, we would be deeply grateful if you would share this fundraiser and keep Lilian and Rafael in your prayers.

Thank you for your generosity, your kindness, and for standing with our family during this difficult time. May God bless you abundantly for your love and support.



