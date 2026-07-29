Help grandma get safe transport for the family!!!

﻿﻿Hello, my name is Carolyn. I am a 60-year-old disabled Christian grandmother. After much contemplation, I have decided to reach out for help with my need for obtaining transportation for myself and my family. As I have stated, we are a Christian family and very much believe in prayer and Gods promises. I am on a very limited income of disability. Along with caring for my 15-year-old son alone, I also have my six-year-old grandson living with me. My income is stretched in many different areas, keeping my household afloat. Last month, I was unable to make a loan payment due to my rent being increased, and my only transportation was repossessed. The amount they want to return the vehicle is ridiculously high due to late fees and interest, so I had no choice but to let it go. I have been trying to save where I can to have enough to either buy a vehicle outright or put down a down payment on another one. So far, I have saved up $500. Without your help, it will be very hard for me to save up enough money to provide safe transportation for my children and grandchildren. Not having a vehicle has made it very difficult for me to get my children and grandchildren to after-school activities, to the doctors appointments I need. I hope you will pray about helping me and find it in your heart to donate anything, no matter how small, so that I can get this necessity as soon as possible. Thank you for your kindness.