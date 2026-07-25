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Help Glen bury his lovely wife Lori

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$450 USD

Fundraiser created byDavid Weber

Fundraiser funds will be received by Glen Poland

Help Glen bury his lovely wife Lori

If you know Lori Poland, you know that she was a fighter and she loved and trusted her Father in Heaven. One of her favorite saying was "God,s got me". After 30 years of pain, suffering, near death and illness, Lori remained positive. She was always planning and thinking forward--whether is be remodeling or adding to her home, coming up with ideas for making life better for her and Glen or doing genealogy, she focused forward.

Unfortunately, her accident and illnesses caught up with her and, as many of you know,

spent the last year of her life in hospitals and nursing homes. Lori passed quietly in her sleep on June 11, 2026. Her last wish to Glen was to bury her in the plot they purchased together over 15 years ago.

Glen if fighting to honor Lori's request for burial (not to be cremated) near her parents. Unfortunately, the past year has been, not only tragic, but also a very expensive time. As a result, Glen needs our help. Lori deserves a proper burial and Glen does not have enough money to male that happen. He needs HELP!

Please donate any amount you can to help Glen honor Lori's final request.


Thank you for you help and may God bless you as you give.


And Lori...God's got you!

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