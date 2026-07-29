Help give us HOPE

Over the past year, our family has been pushed to the edge by a series of life-changing hardships we have not been able to recover from.

We spent five years living in a rented home with a purchase option, investing everything we had into what we believed would be our future. Instead, we endured ongoing severe maintenance failures, including repeated flooding and a collapsing septic and water system. Despite our efforts to help and report the issues, repairs were delayed or never properly fixed.

In June 2025, the situation became catastrophic when a major system failure flooded our basement and contaminated our water with E. coli. We were left without safe water and forced to clean hazardous conditions ourselves, exposing our family to chemicals and illness. Our pets became sick as well, and we believe we lost them due to toxin exposure.

After months of escalating damage, financial strain, and legal conflict, we lost the home, most of our belongings, and the income from our small business that sustained us. Since then, everything has continued to unravel—vehicle breakdowns, loss of equipment, and over $60,000 in debt we cannot climb out of.

Now we are facing serious medical issues with no health insurance. Our daughter is unable to continue her mental health treatment, and I am living with a painful spinal condition that may worsen without care. We are also behind on rent and essential bills and are at risk of losing housing and transportation needed to work.

We are doing everything we can just to survive, but we are out of stability, out of savings, and running out of options.

Any help would go directly toward keeping our home, repairing our work vehicles, restoring medical care, and giving our family a chance to recover and rebuild after a year that has taken nearly everything from us.

Even sharing our story means a great deal to us. Thank you for reading.



