Help Give My Son a Reliable Ride to His Future

As a parent, all I have ever wanted is for my son to have the opportunity to succeed and build an independent, fulfilling life.

My son has faced challenges since the day he was born. He was born with a serious birth defect called gastroschisis and spent his earliest days fighting battles that most people never have to face. Throughout his life, he has continued to overcome obstacles with incredible strength and determination. He was later diagnosed with autism, but he has never allowed that to define him or limit his goals.

Today, he is working hard to become a productive, responsible, and reliable adult. He has a job, takes pride in earning his own money, and is doing everything he can to build a stable future for himself.

Recently, after saving up and working hard, he purchased a car so he could get to work independently. We were so proud of him. Unfortunately, just three weeks after buying it, the muffler exploded, and we soon discovered there were several other serious mechanical issues that we didn't know about when we purchased the vehicle. The repairs are far beyond what he can afford, and the car is no longer a reliable way for him to get to work.

We are asking for help raising funds toward a dependable vehicle that will allow him to continue working, gaining independence, and moving forward in life. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward helping him secure safe and reliable transportation.

If you're unable to donate, sharing this campaign would mean the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting a young man who has already overcome so much and continues to work hard every day to create a bright future for himself.





With grace and gratitude,





Cassandra