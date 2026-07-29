Help give my family a chance to heal at home

For the past 3½ years, my three children and I have been without a home of our own, sleeping on couches in my ex-husband’s house — the same environment I left because it was unhealthy and toxic for our family.





Before this, we were renting a small two-bedroom condo and building a stable life. During COVID, after living there for three years, the owners decided to take the property back so they could raise the rent, and we were given only 28 days to move. With nowhere else to go, we ended up back in an environment that has been emotionally difficult for all of us.





I work full-time in mental health, and I’m incredibly proud to say I’ve been sober for almost 4 years. Every day, I do my best to provide stability, love, and hope for my children. Even while struggling, I continue paying rent to stay where we are now, which makes it hard to save enough to move into a place of our own.





Right now, the biggest obstacles are upfront move-in costs, deposits, and my low credit score. Most apartments or homes require large security deposits and additional months of rent in advance — things I simply can’t afford on my own right now. We also have no furniture or household items to start over.





My goal is simple: a safe, stable home for myself and my three kids — whether that’s a small house, apartment, or condo where we can finally heal, grow, and have peace. Once we’re able to get into a place, I know I can maintain the rent and continue moving forward. We just need help getting there.





If you feel led to support us financially, through prayers, sharing this fundraiser, or words of encouragement, I would be deeply grateful. Every act of kindness brings us one step closer to finally having a home of our own.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for believing in us. ❤️



