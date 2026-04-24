GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Give My Autistic Kids the Life They Deserve

Goal$40,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byWynn Huynh

Help Give My Autistic Kids the Life They Deserve

As a father of five, there is nothing more important to me than making sure my children are safe, supported, and given every opportunity to have a good life. Asking for help like this is not easy for me, but I have reached a point where I know I cannot do everything on my own.

Three of my five children have been diagnosed with autism. Another to have testing done soon. They need additional therapy, care, structure, and support to help them continue making progress. We are thankful for the assistance that insurance provides, but insurance only covers so much. The remaining costs, along with the everyday expenses of raising five children, have become increasingly difficult for our family to keep up with.


Our situation also makes it difficult for us to have two incomes. When staffing or care is unavailable for our children, their mom has to stay home with them. Because of this, I carry the responsibility of being the primary income earner for our household.


I work and do everything I can to provide for my family, but over time we have fallen behind financially. It is a difficult feeling to work hard, come home to five children who depend on you, and still wonder how you are going to catch everything up while making sure your children continue receiving the care they need.


That is why I am asking for help raising $40,000.

The money raised will help us catch up financially, cover autism-related therapy and care that insurance does not fully cover, handle household expenses that have fallen behind, and give our family some breathing room to get back on stable ground.


I am not looking for a luxurious life. I want stability for my children. I want to be able to focus on being their dad instead of constantly worrying about which expense has to wait until the next paycheck. Most importantly, I do not want finances to stand in the way of my children receiving the support they need.


My five kids are my reason for continuing to push forward every day. Having three children with autism has taught our family patience, understanding, and how meaningful every bit of progress can be. I want all five of my children to grow up knowing that their parents did everything possible to give them a better future.


If you are able to donate, no amount is too small. Every contribution brings our family one step closer to getting caught up and creating the stability our children deserve. If you cannot donate, sharing our campaign with someone else would mean just as much to us.


Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for sharing it, for praying for our family, and for helping in whatever way you can.

From one dad simply trying to give his kids a better life — thank you from the bottom of my heart.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $955 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,399 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $215 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $3,640 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $9,880 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve