Help Give My Autistic Kids the Life They Deserve

As a father of five, there is nothing more important to me than making sure my children are safe, supported, and given every opportunity to have a good life. Asking for help like this is not easy for me, but I have reached a point where I know I cannot do everything on my own.

Three of my five children have been diagnosed with autism. Another to have testing done soon. They need additional therapy, care, structure, and support to help them continue making progress. We are thankful for the assistance that insurance provides, but insurance only covers so much. The remaining costs, along with the everyday expenses of raising five children, have become increasingly difficult for our family to keep up with.





Our situation also makes it difficult for us to have two incomes. When staffing or care is unavailable for our children, their mom has to stay home with them. Because of this, I carry the responsibility of being the primary income earner for our household.





I work and do everything I can to provide for my family, but over time we have fallen behind financially. It is a difficult feeling to work hard, come home to five children who depend on you, and still wonder how you are going to catch everything up while making sure your children continue receiving the care they need.





That is why I am asking for help raising $40,000.

The money raised will help us catch up financially, cover autism-related therapy and care that insurance does not fully cover, handle household expenses that have fallen behind, and give our family some breathing room to get back on stable ground.





I am not looking for a luxurious life. I want stability for my children. I want to be able to focus on being their dad instead of constantly worrying about which expense has to wait until the next paycheck. Most importantly, I do not want finances to stand in the way of my children receiving the support they need.





My five kids are my reason for continuing to push forward every day. Having three children with autism has taught our family patience, understanding, and how meaningful every bit of progress can be. I want all five of my children to grow up knowing that their parents did everything possible to give them a better future.





If you are able to donate, no amount is too small. Every contribution brings our family one step closer to getting caught up and creating the stability our children deserve. If you cannot donate, sharing our campaign with someone else would mean just as much to us.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for sharing it, for praying for our family, and for helping in whatever way you can.

From one dad simply trying to give his kids a better life — thank you from the bottom of my heart.



