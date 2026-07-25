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Help Give Mia Jepsen the Surgery She Needs

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$200 USD

Fundraiser created byJon Jepsen

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jon Jepsen

Help Give Mia Jepsen the Surgery She Needs

My name is Jon Jepsen, and I'm asking for help to save my best friend, Mia.


Mia is a 10-year-old Border Collie, Australian Shepherd, and Pittie mix. Once a feral rez puppy that I scooped off the ground from the Warm Springs Native American Reservation. She has been a loyal member of our family for a decade and has touched the lives of my children, relatives, friends, and neighbors. Anyone who has met Mia knows her gentle personality, her intelligence, and her love for simply being with the people she cares about.


A little over a week ago, Mia suddenly became very sick with repeated vomiting and diarrhea. While the diarrhea eventually stopped for a few days, she refused to eat and continued vomiting. Days passed without improvement, and we began a series of veterinary visits trying to determine what was wrong.


So far, Mia has undergone:

  1. Multiple veterinary examinations
  2. Two rounds of subcutaneous fluids
  3. Abdominal X-rays
  4. Comprehensive bloodwork
  5. An abdominal ultrasound
  6. Several medications to control nausea and treat intestinal inflammation


The good news is that the testing has ruled out several immediately life-threatening conditions. Her bloodwork does not suggest kidney failure, diabetes, or a severe metabolic crisis, and the ultrasound did not reveal an obvious emergency requiring immediate surgery. However, Mia still has not returned to normal. She remains weak, has almost no appetite, and is being monitored closely while we hope the medications allow her digestive system to recover. Because Mia has now gone more than a week without eating, her condition remains serious. Our veterinarian has recommended exploratory surgery to determine whether there is an intestinal blockage or another underlying condition that could not be identified through imaging. If a correctable problem is found, it will be addressed during the same procedure.


At this time Mia is experiencing frequent diarrhea again, including while sleeping, so I have been caring for her around the clock—bathing her several times a day, changing towels every couple hours, and doing everything I can to keep her comfortable while we wait for surgery.


As many of you know, I have always tried to handle life's challenges on my own. Asking for financial help is not easy for me. But after multiple urgent veterinary visits and diagnostic testing, I have exhausted the emergency funds I had available. I am determined to continue giving Mia every reasonable opportunity to recover, but I cannot do it alone.


Before asking anyone else for help, I used the emergency funds I had available and have already spent more than $900 on Mia's veterinary care. I've included copies of the veterinary invoices (with my personal information redacted) so everyone can see exactly where those funds have gone and how your donations will be used.


Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward Mia's veterinary care, including:

  1. Exploratory surgery
  2. Corrective surgery
  3. Additional examinations
  4. Medications
  5. Diagnostic testing
  6. Hospitalization if needed
  7. Follow-up treatment and recovery care


If you are unable to donate, I completely understand. Sharing Mia's story with others would help just as much.


On behalf of my family, thank you for your prayers, encouragement, and support. Mia is deeply loved, and we are grateful for every person who has reached out to ask about her. We remain hopeful that she can recover and return to the happy, energetic dog we all know and love.


With sincere gratitude,


Jon & Mia ❤️

in his grace . . .


PS: Mia’s Veterinary care is being provided by:


Silicon Forest Animal Hospital

( FKA Companion Animal Hospital )

110 NE 25th Avenue

Hillsboro Oregon 97124

(503) 693-1063

Account # 41632

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