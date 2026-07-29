Help give Megan the gift of life and healing

Megan Lolly is the kind of person who brings light wherever she goes. Born on 1985, and from Mickleton, New Jersey, Megan is a loving wife, devoted mother, aunt, daughter, and friend who has always put others before herself.





She is the proud mother of three children, including one precious baby girl in heaven. Through every joy and heartbreak life has brought, Megan has remained one of the strongest people I know. She is funny, caring, and the type of person who never complains no matter what she is facing. She is always the first to listen, support, encourage, and love the people around her.





Megan treasures her family deeply, especially her nieces and nephews. Anyone who knows her knows how much happiness she finds in simple things like sunshine, the beach, and spending time with the love of her life — her husband. Together, they care for one another with a kind of love and strength that inspires everyone around them.





Today, Megan is facing one of the hardest battles of her life: Stage 4 kidney failure. She is in need of a kidney transplant, and the medical expenses and treatments are becoming overwhelming for her and her family.





We are asking for help to ease some of the financial burden so Megan can focus on what matters most — her health, her healing, and her family.





Any donation, no matter the amount, will make a difference. If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this campaign and keeping Megan and her family in your prayers.





Thank you for surrounding Megan with love, support, and hope during this difficult journey.