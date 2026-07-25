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Help Give hope for every child

GoalKES 3,000,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byJoel Onkendi

Help Give hope for every child

Help Give Hope for Every Child GIVE SENDGO Campaign


Our Mission is to give:

Hope for Every Child, we believe no child should have to sleep hungry, go without clothing, or live without a safe place to call home. Our mission is to support homeless and vulnerable children by providing food, clothing, shelter, education, and compassionate care while sharing hope and encouragement with every child we serve.

Why We Need Your Help

Thousands of children face homelessness, hunger, and a lack of basic necessities. Many go days without nutritious meals, proper clothing, or access to education. Your support helps us respond to these urgent needs and give children the opportunity for a safer and brighter future.

How Your Donations Will Be Used

Every contribution helps provide essential support, including:

- Nutritious meals and clean drinking water.

- Clothing, shoes, and blankets.

- Safe shelter and temporary accommodation.

- School fees, uniforms, books, and learning materials.

- Basic medical care and hygiene supplies.

- Emergency assistance for children in crisis.

- Program costs needed to deliver these services effectively.

Our Fundraising Goal

Goal: $23,180 USD

This funding will help us expand our support for homeless and vulnerable children by providing essential care and resources. We will share updates on our progress and explain how funds are being used.

Our Commitment to Transparency

We are committed to using donations responsibly. We will regularly share updates, photos, videos, and impact stories from our work. Where appropriate, we will also provide financial updates to show how donated funds are supporting our mission.

Every Gift Makes a Difference

Whether you give $1, $10, $50, or more, your generosity helps bring hope to a child in need. If you are unable to donate, you can still make a difference by sharing this campaign with your family, friends, and community.


Thank you for believing that every child deserves hope, love, safety, and the opportunity to thrive.

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