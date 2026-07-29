Help give Hazel her quality of life back

I never imagined I would be in a position where I had to ask for so much help, but today I am reaching out with a very heavy and worried heart for someone who means the world to my family.

My sweet Hazel is only 5 years old and should have the chance at a much longer life pain free and full of joy. She isn’t just a dog; she is our family member. Hazel is my daughter’s absolute best friend, constant companion and source of comfort through every milestone, difficult day and happy memory. They have grown up together, sharing a bond that words can barely describe. It hurts immensely to watch my daughter’s companion and my hiking partner, such a prime example of a canine athlete, struggle so much right now.

Recently Hazels life changed dramatically when she lost the ability to use both of her back legs. Watching such a young and vivacious dog struggle to stand, walk or do the things she loves has been heartbreaking! Despite her pain she still greets us with the most love and wag of her tail, reminding us she’s not giving up. Hazel was diagnosed with acute, complete cruciate tears (CCL ligaments) or ruptures, in both back legs with joint instability and thickening now causing her to be almost completely immobilized and creating excessive pain in her legs, back and hips. Hazel requires major surgery on both back legs in order to give her the chance at a full, pain free and mobile life again. Braces and physical therapy are sadly not an option for her with how severe the damage to her stifles are. The surgery needed to help her is called a TPLO ( tibial plateau leveling osteotomy) where she will have a plate put into both legs to support and realign the knees/stifles. With out these surgeries her loss of mobility will cause a continuous decline in quality of life resulting in a shortened lifespan. Something I can not stomach happening for her, my daughter myself and our other elderly dog that relies on her companionship in his elderly, beginning dementia state of life. I want to give our best friend the ability to walk freely with out pain again. She is becoming depressed being unable to run, play, swim and enjoy her young life.

As a single mother I am doing all that I can to keep her comfortable but with out surgery there is not much success with medications and physical therapy alone and this surgery is just far beyond what I can manage financially on my own. As a registered veterinary technician I spend every day helping others and their pets and is heartbreaking that I do not make enough money to be able to do this for my own family member.

Asking for help is not easy, but I can not bear the thought of losing my daughter’s best friend, my trail partner and her pack mates emotional support. I ask that you find it in your heart to pray for us and share compassion for our family in our time of need. Every donation, no matter how small, means the world to our family and will 100% go towards Hazel’s surgeries and recovery.

It cost $300 for the initial consultation with the surgeon and will cost $6000 per leg. Every dollar earned goes directly to this and her physical therapy during recovery and is the only way we can save her. If you are unable to donate, sharing our story would mean equally as much to us.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking your time to read our story and for any support you can offer. Your kindness could help give our beloved Hazel a second chance at the happy, active life she deserves to have back.

thank you for helping us fight for our sweet Hazel girl!