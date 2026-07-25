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Help Give Daxton Every Opportunity

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$1,205 USD

Fundraiser created byKayla Parker

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kayla Parker

Help Give Daxton Every Opportunity

Hi, we're the Parker family, and we're so grateful you're here.


Our son, Daxton, is a sweet, affectionate 6-year-old who was diagnosed with Level 3 Autism Spectrum Disorder at just two and a half years old. Although he is non-speaking and requires significant daily support, he is full of joy. He loves being outdoors, riding in the car with the windows down, swinging, swimming, horseback riding, coloring, writing letters in countless fonts, eating dinosaur nuggets and fruit, spending time with his siblings, and snuggling with our family dogs.


Like many families affected by autism, our journey has been filled with hope, challenges, and an unwavering commitment to giving our son every opportunity to thrive.

Today, Daxton participates in speech therapy, occupational therapy, adaptive swim lessons, equine therapy, and a specialized educational program. He is also waiting to begin ABA therapy. These therapies have become part of our everyday lives, and we are incredibly grateful for the progress he has made.


After years of research, conversations with physicians, therapists, and other families, we have decided to pursue additional therapies that we believe may complement the care Daxton already receives. Our plans include a year-long stem cell treatment program, along with other supportive therapies such as neurologically focused chiropractic care, targeted red light therapy, and functional and naturopathic medicine as we continue seeking ways to support his overall health and development.


Many of these treatments are not covered by insurance, and the costs of treatment, travel, lodging, and ongoing care are significant. As a family, we've made countless sacrifices to provide Daxton with the support he needs, but we cannot do it alone.


Every donation helps provide Daxton with access to therapies, treatment, travel, and resources that may improve his communication, independence, and quality of life. More than that, every gift reminds our family that we are surrounded by a community that believes in hope.


Our goal isn't to change who Daxton is.


Our goal is to help him communicate more effectively, experience greater independence, and enjoy the fullest life possible while giving him every opportunity to reach his God-given potential. We don't expect a miracle—we simply want to know we've given our son every reasonable opportunity to reach his fullest potential.


From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story, for praying for our family, and for supporting Daxton's journey in whatever way you are able.

With gratitude,


The Parker Family


Your support may help provide:

  1. Stem cell therapy and associated medical costs
  2. Travel and lodging during treatment
  3. Speech, occupational, and complementary therapies
  4. Adaptive equipment and resources
  5. Other treatment-related expenses not covered by insurance




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