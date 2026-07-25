Help Give Daniel Santiago the Farewell He Deserves

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Daniel Santiago, who left us on July 3, 2026, at 2:59 AM in Phoenix, AZ. Daniel was born on November 28, 1970, and was a loving father of six children, mostly girls, who are now left to navigate life without him.

Losing Daniel has been incredibly difficult for his family, and now we are faced with the challenge of covering his cremation costs. We have contacted numerous providers, and the most affordable option we found is $950—an amount that is still a heavy burden for us.

We wish we could give him a proper farewell without worry, but with young adults in the family, working hard just to make ends meet, it’s been overwhelming. We are reaching out in hope that kind-hearted people can help us give Daniel the respectful goodbye he deserves.

Any contribution, no matter how small, would mean the world to us during this difficult time. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support and compassion.