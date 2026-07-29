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Help Give BG a Chance to Prove His Innocence

Help Give BG a Chance to Prove His Innocence

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byEve Harris

Fundraiser funds will be received by Justice and Mercy Consulting

Help Give BG a Chance to Prove His Innocence

🚨 EMERGENCY FREEDOM FUND FOR BG 🚨


Internet, meet Billy,


For more than 17 years, Billy has been sitting behind prison walls for a crime he maintains he did not commit. While the years have passed, his wife has never stopped fighting for the truth.


Questions surrounding his conviction continue to raise serious concerns. There was no eyewitness identification of BG as the perpetrator. Physical evidence that should have connected him to the crime was either missing, inconclusive, or failed to match. Witness testimony has been challenged, and important evidence that could have supported his defense was never fully heard.


In a matter of moments, BG lost his freedom. What followed were years spent away from his family, his loved ones, and the life he should have been living.


When BG was taken from his family, he left behind a wife who suddenly found herself raising their two special-needs children on her own. While BG has spent nearly two decades behind bars, his family has carried the emotional, financial, and physical burden of surviving without him. His children grew up with their father missing from birthdays, holidays, milestones, and everyday moments that can never be replaced.

My goal in sharing this fundraiser is simple: to help provide the resources needed to continue investigating his case, obtaining records, raising awareness, and pursuing every available avenue in the search for truth and justice.


Every donation helps support case review efforts, investigation costs, public records requests, legal document preparation, advocacy, and awareness campaigns.

If BG is innocent, then justice has been delayed for far too long. Every day matters. Every voice matters. Every share matters.


Whether you can give $5, $50, or simply share this post, you can help ensure that BG's voice is heard.


Internet, let's come together to help BG and his family continue their fight for justice.

Please donate. Please share. Please help us shine a light on a case that deserves a second look.


Be kind and love always ❤️

— Eve Harris

Founder, Roar Kingdom

Author, The Lion Roars Chronicles

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