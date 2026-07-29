Help Give Baby Yuziah the Farewell He Deserves

Yuziah was born at just 29 weeks and spent his short life courageously fighting serious health challenges, including lung development complications and heart defects. Despite everything he faced, he brought endless love, joy, and light to his family and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His strength, resilience, and beautiful spirit touched many lives and will never be forgotten.

Recently, Yuziah passed away, leaving his family heartbroken as they navigate an unimaginable loss. Along with the overwhelming grief, the family is facing the financial burden of funeral arrangements, cemetery expenses, and other memorial costs. We are reaching out to ask for support during this difficult time. Any donation, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial strain and allow the family to focus on healing, honoring his memory, and celebrating the life of a little boy who fought so bravely.

If you are unable to contribute financially, please consider sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, and community. Your prayers, kind words, and support mean more than we can express. Thank you for helping his mother and her family give their beloved son and family member the dignified farewell he deserves. Your compassion and generosity will help carry them through this heartbreaking time and ensure that his memory continues to be cherished by all who loved him.



