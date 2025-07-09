Help Girls Play Volleyball

Pulse Up Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded by two sisters, ages 13 and 14, with a simple but powerful mission: to ensure every girl has the opportunity to play volleyball, regardless of financial barriers.

Having experienced firsthand the positive impact volleyball has had on their lives, they want to share that opportunity with others. Through the sport, they have developed leadership, discipline, confidence, resilience, and lifelong friendships. They believe that every girl deserves access to these same life-changing experiences, regardless of her family’s financial circumstances.



