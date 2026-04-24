Help getting through tough times

Our family is going through a tough time right now. My wife is disabled, and we have three special needs children. I have been struggling with an as yet undiagnosed sleep disorder. My full time job is delivering pizzas. I have worked 50+ hours a week for the same shop, for the last 22 years. Recently, I've barely been able to get through working 4 hour shifts. No matter how long I sleep, or what time is go to bed, I can't stay awake to safely drive. I have been going through testing, sleep studies, and a number of appointments with doctors of different specialties. I have a surgery coming up in a couple weeks to try to open my nasal passages up more, but the doctors aren't entirely confident that will be the cure to my sleep problems. We have fallen way behind on bills, because I am the sole provider for my family. Any little bit will help us catch up on bills, and keep food in our refrigerator. Thank you for taking the time to read this, and we appreciate you all.