Help getting myself back home to Romania

Hi,

I have been taken from my birth country since early 2000's when my mother decided to go to Italy for a better life while i was 13. Many years pass but after being overwhelmed by the lack of foreigner support I went back to Romania in my early 20's. Thruth to be told i severly missed all my friends and family. The reality was that Romania was even worst in terms of emplyment, so I took my heart in my hands and went to Czech Republic. Here I found a stable work/cost balance life for 10 years. Unfortunately the language is not very friendly, and people are not very open to English in general.

While my actual situation is stable, my mental situation from loneliness not very much. I managed to negotiate with my job to be able to work remotely from Romania, but my own financial situation does not permit me to relocate.





I sincerely want to go back to my old grandparents that took care of me for 11 years and be able to start a family.





I would like to ask the good souls to help me out with my expenses and close this chapter and start annew.