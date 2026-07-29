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Help getting my confidence back

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySharon Combs

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sharon Combs

Help getting my confidence back

Late last summer, I left my ex, who was a narcissist. My daughters and I moved into our own place and began our healing process. I began the divorce procedures and have started my life over again in baby steps. I've been in the process of rebuilding my self-confidence.

I was with my ex for 32 years, and in those years, he tapped away at my confidence until I was a shell of the woman I had been when we had gotten together. Since leaving him, I've been doing more of the things I used to enjoy doing and can afford to do. I do find that my teeth, or now lack of teeth, hold me back from doing a lot of things.

As a mother, my children always came first, as they should, but I neglected myself, putting them and my ex before my health. Instead of working on my dental, I put it off, thinking it could wait, until it was too late. With each tooth I lost and had pulled out, a piece of my confidence was pulled too, because a smile is the first thing people see on you, and what they usually judge you by.

I'd saved money since late summer of last year, and I had the rest of my teeth pulled this last week. I still need the dentures made in the next few months. Sadly, my insurance is only covering part of the procedure, and I'll still owe a $1000 out-of-pocket expense.

I've been looking at my finances. I won't be able to get the dentures until IDK when, if I save up the money for them. Maybe December, perhaps April next year.

I would love to be fitted for the dentures and have them by my birthday in September, so I can start my 52nd year fresh (or at least new to me). I don't like to ask anyone for money. I am also tired of not having any good teeth that I can smile with.

So, I'm bringing this request to my family, friends, and anyone interested. Just giving the minimum will help me more than you know, because it all adds up fast. Always know the good you are doing by helping someone regain their self-esteem enough to smile in a crowded room.

TIA for reading, and if you donate, may God bless you.

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