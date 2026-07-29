Help getting into a home

My husband and I moved back to North Carolina to make a better place for our animals and ourselves. The place we were supposed to get into fell through due to something about the local government and the person who owns it. So now we are living in a tent in the woods with our animals and we are really trying to get into a place that we can purchase. Like I said we have animals. My husband does work. He works full time as a tow truck driver but being we just moved here and the fact that we lost out on a place we are now struggling and are just in need of help.