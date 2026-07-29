Help getting down payment to replace only vehicle

Hi my name is Bridget and my husband's name is Tim, we was coming home from our granddaughters baseball game on May 12, 2026 at night and a farmers cows got out of their pen on a main road that didn't have street lights. The road is hwy 48 between Clarksville and Dickson in Tennessee. One of the cows was in the road and neither of us seen the cow because of it being a dark road already and we hit the cow. It totaled the only vehicle we had, we had insurance but we was still paying on the vehicle so, it only paid off the value of the vehicle which was not enough to cover what we owed so we are still going to have to pay $7,000 for it. My husband is a disabled veteran that has Lymphedma really bad in his legs and diabetes along with other health problems, He can barely get around with his legs. I am also disabled, with Lupus and diabetes along with other health problems. We live out in the country and need another vehicle to be able to go to doctors appts, go to the store in town and to go to the pharmacy to get our medicine that we need. We are on a limited income and just can't afford the down payments the car lots want for a used vehicle. It would really mean so much to us if you could find it in your heart to donate whatever you could to help us out. I've been praying every night for the lord to answer my prayers, please help. Thank you.