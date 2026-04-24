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Help getting back to my path of sobriety

Goal$3,100 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byStacey Hickman

Fundraiser funds will be received by Stacey Hickman

Help getting back to my path of sobriety

The Road to Getting My Life Back

A year and a half ago, I made the hardest and best decision of my life: I got sober. Rebuilding your life from scratch takes a lot of grit, discipline, and a reliable routine. For the past 18 months, my car has been an essential tool in maintaining that sobriety, getting me to work, meetings, and obligations on time every single day here in Lufkin. It represents the independence I worked so hard to win back.


A Gift From My Father

When my car recently broke down, it wasn't just a financial blow—it was an emotional one. My dad passed away, but before he left, he taught me how to fix cars. He gave me the skills, the knowledge, and the confidence to spin my own wrenches. Because of him, I do all my own mechanic work. Every time I open the hood, I feel connected to him, using the tools and lessons he passed down to me.The RoadblockI have the skills to fix this breakdown myself, and I know exactly what needs to be done to get back on the road. What I don't have right now are the funds to buy the parts.


Being in recovery has taught me the importance of humility and asking for help when a hurdle is too high to clear alone. The upfront cost of these replacement parts is simply out of my reach right now, and without my vehicle, the stable routine I’ve built to protect my sobriety is at risk.


How You Can Help

I am not asking for money to pay a shop or a mechanic. I am going to do the heavy lifting and the labor myself, honoring my dad with every turn of the wrench. I just need a helping hand to get the parts into my driveway.Every dollar raised will go directly toward ordering the specific components needed to make my car safe and drivable again.If you can donate, you are directly investing in my continued recovery and helping me keep my dad's memory alive through the work of my own hands. If you can’t donate, sharing this link with others means just as much to me.Thank you for listening to my story, and thank you for helping me stay on the right path

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