Help getting back on my feet

Hi I’m Christina. I’m a mother to 3 kids. My younger 2 are autistic and adhd. I haven’t been able to work this summer due to childcare and my son’s summer school schedule(8-12). On top of that our central air has gone out and this is the hottest week and I have no way to get it looked at without money even though it’s under warranty. I have a job lined up when they go back to school, but have run out of funds until then. Any help would be much appreciated.