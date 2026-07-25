Help getting back on my feet

I am reaching out because I am facing a difficult time financially. Over the past few months, I have fallen behind on rent, bills, and my truck payment. It has been stressful trying to keep up, and I am worried about losing my home and transportation. My goal is to get back to a comfortable spot where I no longer have to ask for help and can focus on moving forward. The funds raised will go directly toward catching up on my truck payment, rent, and utilities. This support will help me regain stability, relieve some of the stress, and give me the breathing room I need to get back on track. Every donation, no matter the size, will make a real difference in my life. I am deeply grateful for any support you can offer. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean so much to me. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for being part of this caring community. Please like, comment, and share this post so more people can see and donate.