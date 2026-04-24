Help getting a team to stop racist streamers

We are putting together a strong effort to put a stop to racist streamer making money off the misery of other people that just want to live productive lives and feed their families. Our team is a team family on a mission to pull the mask off of all the racist online and expose them the the hate that they put out online every single day. We are going to find out where they live and where they work and make sure that they will not be able to hurt anyone else with the hate that comes from there minds and typed on a keyboard behind closed doors it’s time to show the world who these people are and with your help we can make this mission very fast and effective so please join the movement to put the garbage where it belongs, in the trash. Thank you to everyone that’s a part of the movement and Bless you all.