Help getting a car

My name is Joshua Beck

I know things are hard for everyone right now.

My family has basically hit rock bottom.

We lost our home a year ago due to the structure of the house.

The landlord said it was not safe for us to stay there any longer.

We had to go stay in a hotel for 3 months and that literally took all the money I had saved up.we couldn't afford it any more so we had to leave.

We found a camper to stay in for $600.00 a month.

In the meantime my mom's car got totaled and my car was re-poed due to insurance.

We have been without a car for a year.

I walk back and forth to work everyday.

No matter the weather.

My mom is disabled and has had to miss a lot of her Dr appointments.

My son is getting ready to start football practice and I don't have a way to get him there.

I have a little money saved up but not much.

I don't have enough to get a car.

All I'm asking for is there anyway in your heart you could help us out?

I promise it will greatly be appreciated.

Any amount will help.

If you can't help us, please pray for us.

Again it's my mom and my 2 kids and myself.

From the bottom of my heart.

Thank you and God Bless 🙏