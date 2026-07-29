Help getting a car

My don and 1 are on our own for the first time in 18 years. My fiancé developed diverticulitis last year and ended up with a Ostomy bag. I cared for him for 7 months to find out up to the day of his reversal surgery he was trying to start a relationship with another woman. It stopped but with a few days of coming home he found another and within a week met her out of town and bought her expensive jewelry. The following week my son and I left with almost no money and ended up in a motel. I am 58 weeks are both on disability. He is now living the high life while we struggle to find a home, we need a car so badly. I can’t get around to and are having to get rides from friends but they have to work. I am running out of time to find a place. We a stuck. Please help us.