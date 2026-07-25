Help get this sweet baby off of the street

This sweet dog and his loving family are having a hard time with life but one thing they aren't doing is giving up on each other I would like to try to raise the funds to get this sweet little guy and the family that loves him off of the streets and into a camper. They unfortunately ran across unexpected hard times and are down to no other option if they want to stay together they have to stay unhoused. Right now it's Mom dad their son and this sweet guy all in a for man tent just trying to stay together and get through. My goal is to raise these funds to get them a decent livable used camper and pay a few months lot rent for the camper so they have time to find employment again and just get a little boost out of this hole that they were put into. And I can honestly say they are one of the most genuine, deserving and just through and through the sweetest families I've ran across. Anything is appreciated and would help.