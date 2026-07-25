Help get the Kirks moving

Prayers needed. We are one car family. Our car died last week. It is completely not worth saving. For sometime now our mechanic has been telling us not to do the repairs, to get a newer vehicle. With my injury and Dan not working the first 3 months of the year (because he stayed home to take care of me). We just don't have the money to replace the car. Dan needs reliable transportation to get to work. I need reliable transportation to get myself and Edmund to doctors appointments. In the short term we have the loan of a vehicle but this family will need their vehicle back soon. We have to find a way to replace our vehicle. Because of everyone's generosity when Dan was out of work we do have a small amount of funds but the amount we have would buy a stop gap vehicle at best which would need constant repairs and in the end cost more. Please cover this in prayer, share the link and if you can give. We really appreciate it.