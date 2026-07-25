Help Get Tag for the Car

I'm trying to raise $515 for my cousin Linda, and her husband Michael who is battling terminal cancer. They were gifted a car to get him to and from his doctor appointments, but they are being required to pay $515 for a tag. This is a hardship on them because of their ongoing battle with his cancer. Please help. Anything will help. No gift too small, no gift too large. Any good you do will always come back to you. Thank you all so much in advance.