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Help Get Sarah Home to NC

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTiffany Turner

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sarah Burch

Help Get Sarah Home to NC

Our family has been through more heartbreak this year than anyone should ever have to endure.

In February, my best friend and sister Sarah by love lost her husband after his battle with cancer. Just two months later, in April, she suffered the unimaginable loss of her only child. In the span of only a few months, she has lost the two people who meant the most to her.

After the loss of her son, I traveled to Texas with my newborn to be by her side. The pain was so overwhelming that she simply could not remain in the same place where she had lost him, so we traveled back to North Carolina, where most of our family is located. While there, she and her brother brought their father from South Carolina to live with family after his cancer diagnosis. He was diagnosed in December, at the same time she was already helping care for her husband through his own cancer battle.

The original plan was to place all of her belongings in storage, return to work for a few weeks after being on leave, and save enough money for us to move her back to North Carolina in July. She has recently returned to work and is working on transferring her management position with her company. However, we have now learned that her father's health is declining, and her family needs her back in North Carolina much sooner than expected.

I came back to Texas with her to help pack up her home, bringing three of my young children with me while leaving my husband and five of my other children at home, including my 3-month-old baby. We are doing everything we can to help her through this difficult transition, but we need help getting her home to her family.

We have also been trying to sell her husband's tools and equipment. He was a mechanic and accumulated many tools over the years. While we are grateful for every sale, things simply are not selling quickly enough for us to raise the money needed in the short time we have left.

We are raising funds to cover:

• A rental vehicle large enough for all of us to travel back to North Carolina

• A U-Haul for her furniture and belongings

• A tow trailer to transport her vehicle, which currently needs repairs

• Gas and food during the trip

• A storage unit in North Carolina to safely store her belongings until permanent housing arrangements can be completed

She has shown incredible strength through the loss of her husband, her son, and now the ongoing health battle of her father. Right now, she needs to be surrounded by family and have the opportunity to help care for her dad while rebuilding her life.

Any donation, no matter the amount, would mean the world to our family. I know we have asked so much of our family and friends this year, and it is difficult to ask again. If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this post and keeping our family in your prayers.

Thank you for helping us bring her home.

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