Help get my mom and her dogs a safe home

My mom is in desperate need of help. After suffering a car accident in 2021, my mom’s ankle shattered and ever since, it’s been extremely hard for her to even walk. Despite being in constant pain, she was able to create her own business doing car details and housekeeping and was doing very well for a while, but as of now, there is so much competition that she can barely find any work. My mom has tried to have a regular 9-5 job but was not able to succeed being on her feet for that long due to her ankle. In this time, it is extremely hard for anybody to find a job, especially for her being pretty much disabled. Recently my mom has been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis which is making it even harder for her to even get up in the morning and be able to work. My mom is truly one of the most caring and loving people you will ever meet and gives everything to everyone, all I want to do is be able to give back to her and make her and her dogs have a stable roof over their heads. She is trying to save up for a camper for her and her dogs to live in because rent everywhere is becoming too high for her to maintain. Anything will work at this point. She is the most deserving person ever and deserves to stop struggling. I need my mom to stop stressing and missing doctors appointments because she has to work so much. She deserves to breathe. Thank you for helping me give back to her.



