Help get my husband into a place to live

My name is Jessica luce my husband under went a major surgery on April 27,2026 at uofl hospital, right now he is in a nursing facility and his time here is almost up. I'm making this fundraiser so we can get him in a place to live, it will be in Elizabeth town Kentucky. I've already spoke to the lady and she is willing to work with us and is also allowing me to be able to stay with him due to his situation. He will be having another surgery sometime this month to have a metal implant and a bone flap done because as of right now he doesn't have a bone behind his forehead, if anyone could possibly help we would greatly appreciate the help. Thank you and God bless you all