Help Get My Health Back

Hi, my name is Jessica, and I’m asking for help during a very important time in my life.

I’ve been struggling with my weight and the health challenges that come with it for a long time. This isn’t just about how I look—it’s about my health, my future, and being there for my family. I want to feel better, have more energy, and live a longer, healthier life.

After working with my doctors, weight loss surgery has been recommended as a necessary step for my health. Unfortunately, my insurance is not willing to cover the procedure, leaving me with overwhelming out-of-pocket costs that I simply cannot afford on my own.

This surgery could truly change my life by helping reduce serious health risks and giving me a second chance at living fully.

I’m asking for any support you can give. Donations will go toward:

Surgery costs

Medical appointments and required testing

Recovery and aftercare

If you’re unable to donate, sharing my story would mean the world to me.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read this and for any kindness you can show. Your support brings me one step closer to a healthier future.

With love and gratitude,

Jessica