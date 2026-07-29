Help get my family back on the road.

Back in late January my wife's van broke down, six months later we're being told that the motor is completely toast and its going to cost a ridiculous amount of money to get it replaced. More than I have and probably more than what it's worth, but we're a big family, their are 8 of us altogether and grocery shopping, errands, and church have been hard to get everyone to without our family bus. Then a couple of weeks ago, my truck broke down on top of that. My wife loves her van, it's one of the first things we've been able to get her that feels like it's hers. Normally I would try to figure this out on my own, but I've run out of options and ideas. If anyone reading this could find it in their heart to help my family out, words would be insufficient to express our gratitude.